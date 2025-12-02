Straitstimes.com header logo

Afghan Taliban authorities publicly execute man for murder

A Taliban security personnel stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Qala-i-Naw in the Badghis province in October. A man convicted of murder was publicly executed on Dec 2 in eastern Afghanistan.

The execution brought the number of men publicly put to death to 12 since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

PHOTO: AFP

KHOST, Afghanistan - A man convicted of murder was publicly executed on Dec 2 in eastern Afghanistan, the country’s Supreme Court said.

The man, identified as Mangal, was executed in front of a crowd at a sports stadium in Khost, the court said in a statement.

The execution brought the number of men publicly put to death to 12 since the

Taliban returned to power in 2021

, according to an AFP news agency tally.

The man had been sentenced to “retaliatory punishment” for killing a man after his case was “examined very precisely and repeatedly”, the court said.

“The families of the victims were offered amnesty and peace, but they refused,” it said.

The authorities urged people to attend the execution in official notices shared widely on Dec 1.

They said he was one of several attackers who opened fire on a house in January, killing 10 people, including three women.

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Mr Richard Bennett, said on Dec 2 – before the public execution – that such acts were “inhumane, cruel, and an unusual punishment, contrary to international law”.

“They must stop,” he said in a post on social media platform X. AFP

