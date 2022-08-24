Afghan refugees, migrants protest in UAE over uncertain future

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Afghan refugees and migrants living in limbo at a United Arab Emirates (UAE) facility for nearly a year since being evacuated from Afghanistan held protests this week over what they say is a slow and opaque resettlement process.

Hundreds of Afghans carried banners and shouted for freedom on Monday (Aug 22) and Tuesday, two Afghans in the facility told Reuters, estimating that thousands were awaiting resettlement to the United States or other countries.

Pictures and videos shared with Reuters showed children, women and men protesting inside the facility in Abu Dhabi, known as Emirates Humanitarian City, with temperatures in the Gulf Arab state reaching 38 deg C .

One boy held a small banner that read: "One year is enough!"

Men and children chanting "we want justice" were seen in one video wearing white blindfolds inscribed with the word "freedom".

The men and some children had bound their wrists, in an apparent gesture to what some Afghans said are prison-like conditions in the facility.

The UAE says it is committed to ensuring Afghan evacuees can live in safety, security, and dignity.

"Nearly one year, we have been here in detention and the camp is like a modern prison. No one is allowed to go out, they don't know when (we) will be settled permanently to any country," said one Afghan who declined to be identified.

A UAE official acknowledged there were frustrations and said that Abu Dhabi was working with the US Embassy to resettle the Afghans in the US or elsewhere.

Resettlement was taking longer than Abu Dhabi wanted, the official said.

A State Department spokesman said Washington was working to identify Afghans who may qualify for resettlement in the US and "will be relentless in this effort" while "ensuring standard screening and vetting measures".

More than 10,000 Afghans had been relocated from the Abu Dhabi facility to the US and Washington was cooperating with the UAE and other countries to find "resettlement options" for those ineligible for US relocation, the spokesman said.

Protests erupted at the facility in February after the resettlement process appeared to have stalled, prompting a visit by a US State Department official who said all Afghans there would be resettled by August.

The process resumed shortly after the visit. At the time, there were an estimated 12,000 Afghans at the facility in Abu Dhabi and another site nearby.

In August last year, Afghanistan's Taliban ousted a US-backed government as US-led foreign troops were withdrawing.