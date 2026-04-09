Abu Dhabi police arrest 375 people of various nationalities over footage, disinformation

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A still image from video shows smoke rising after strikes in Abu Dhabi on Feb 28.

ABU DHABI - Police in the emirate of Abu Dhabi arrested 375 people for filming or “spreading misinformation” during the Middle East war, which saw Tehran launch a campaign of strikes on the Gulf.

This was the latest batch of arrests announced by the emirate, as Gulf countries crack down on footage and posts related to Iran’s attacks during the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 375 individuals of various nationalities for filming different locations and spreading misinformation related to current events on social media platforms,” police said, in a statement on X.

They have been referred to the public prosecution authorities, it added.

Similar measures have been taken across the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf region, as Iran hits US assets but also civilian infrastructure including landmarks, oil and gas facilities, airports and residential areas.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran’s attacks in response to the US-Israeli military campaign, with attacks on the region continuing despite a fragile two-week ceasefire. AFP