Abu Dhabi limits public spaces to people deemed Covid-19 safe

ABU DHABI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Abu Dhabi will restrict entry to public venues including malls and beaches to people who are vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus as cases start to inch higher in the United Arab Emirates.

The rules will be based on a "green pass" system on the government's health app, which will use a colour-coded system to indicate vaccination status and testing history.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative with the mobile app showing green.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

The new rules in oil-rich Abu Dhabi will be effective June 15 for venues including malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, as well as restaurants and cafes.

Last month, neighbouring Dubai began trialling the resumption of entertainment and sporting events for people who have been vaccinated.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally. Still, cases have risen over the past month as the economy fully reopens and amid higher tourist arrivals.

The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate, recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17.