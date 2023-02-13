A week after Turkey-Syria quake, rescuers are still pulling out survivors

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey – Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble a week after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria leaving more than 33,000 dead, as the UN warned the toll was set to rise far higher.

A young boy and a 62-year-old woman were the latest miracle rescues after nearly seven days trapped under the wreckage of collapsed buildings since last Monday’s devastating quake.

Seven-year-old Mustafa was rescued in south-east Turkey’s Hatay province, while Madam Nafize Yilmaz was pulled free in Nurdagi, also in Hatay, the Anadolu state news agency reported early on Monday. Both had been trapped for 163 hours before their rescue late on Sunday.

Turkey’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations were working on search-and-rescue efforts, along with 8,294 international rescuers.

A member of a British search team posted a remarkable video on Twitter on Sunday showing a rescuer crawling down a tunnel created through the rubble to find a Turkish man who had been trapped for five days in Hatay.

Search teams are facing a race against the clock, as experts caution that hopes for finding people alive in the debris dim with each passing day.

In the devastated Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre of the quake, excavators dug through mountains of twisted rubble as a rescue team recovered a body from the wreckage.

But in many areas, rescue teams said they lacked sensors and advanced search equipment, leaving them reduced to carefully digging through the rubble with shovels or only their hands.

“If we had this kind of equipment, we would have saved hundreds of lives, if not more,” said Mr Alaa Moubarak, head of civil defence in Jableh, north-west Syria.

Lack of aid in northern Syria

The United Nations has decried the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria.

A convoy with supplies for north-west Syria arrived via Turkey, but the UN’s relief chief Martin Griffiths said much more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

“We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria. They rightly feel abandoned, looking for international help that hasn’t arrived,” Mr Griffiths said on Twitter.

Assessing damage in southern Turkey on Saturday, when the toll stood at 28,000, Mr Griffiths said he expected the figure to “double or more” as chances of finding survivors fade with every passing day.