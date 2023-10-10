A fractured Israel unites around a singular goal: Destroy Hamas

TEL AVIV – The normally bustling streets of Tel Aviv are empty, schools shut, flights cancelled and a major gas field closed.

Men of all ages are getting called to their reserve units, hundreds of thousands throwing on uniforms.

Israel is preparing to destroy the Hamas military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip after an attack last Saturday that killed hundreds of Israelis, most of them civilians.

Political divisions, which have driven anti-government protesters into the streets for nine months, have vanished in the face of Hamas’s assault and fears the conflict could spread to Lebanon.

The opposition is talking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about forming an emergency war government.

The protest movement opposing the government’s efforts to weaken the Supreme Court has shifted its focus to raising money and helping families and soldiers in the south, working with authorities they disdained.

Yet how long the country remains galvanised behind what promises to be a grinding campaign lasting months remains in question.

While Mr Netanyahu will stay in power, the intelligence and security failures have also shocked the nation.

He is likely to end up paying the political price for it just as then-prime minister Golda Meir did in the 1973 war when Syria and Egypt surprised Israel. She stepped down in disgrace months later.

Political differences are set aside in times of war, but Mr Netanyahu might be on borrowed time because of the lapse, according to Mr Yoel Esteron, founder and publisher of Israeli business daily Calcalist and a former media and politics lecturer in Tel Aviv.

“Protests brought Meir down, but only after the war,” Mr Esteron said on Monday. “I think this will happen here. There is a good chance for an emergency unity government. But will it last after the war? I don’t think so.”

Given the nature of the challenges ahead – the campaign against Hamas has started by air but is likely to lead to a ground war – Israelis are focused less now on what went wrong and more on how to proceed.

The investigation into why it was not prevented will follow.

International scrutiny of Israel’s response is already under way.