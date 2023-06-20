5 Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank

JENIN, Palestinian Territories - Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians including a militant on Monday, in a raid that saw eight Israeli security personnel wounded and rare helicopter fire.

Palestinian authorities reported “intense gunfire” by Israeli forces in what the army described as “routine activity” in which an armoured vehicle was said to have been hit by a “dramatic” explosion.

The Palestinian health ministry said five people had been killed and at least 91 others were wounded in the violence.

It identified those killed as 15-year-old Ahmed Saqer, as well as Khaled Assassa, 21, Qais Jabareen, 21, Ahmad Daraghmeh, 19, and Qassam Abu Saria, 29.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed Abu Saria as a fighter for the militant group.

Among the injured was Palestinian journalist Hazem Nasser, who was hospitalised with a gunshot wound, according to the Palestinian journalists syndicate.

The sound of gunfire was heard across Jenin as wounded Palestinians continued to arrive by ambulance to the northern West Bank city’s Ibn Sina hospital into the early afternoon, an AFP journalist said.

Crowds, among them Palestinian gunmen, gathered outside a government hospital in Jenin for the funerals of those killed in 11 hours of fighting.

Jenin’s deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, told AFP the Israeli forces had launched the raid at around 4am local time.

“The army stormed the (Jenin refugee) camp and the city after the dawn prayer in large numbers, and there was intense gunfire,” he said.

Jenin camp resident Bassem Talib, 38, said he “woke up to the sounds of gunfire at 4.15 in the morning”.

“The army targeted anything that moved... there is no safety,” he said.

An AFP journalist at the scene said Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin at around 3.10pm.

‘Deteriorating situation’