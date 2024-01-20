Iran says Israel strike killed 4 military advisers in Syria

DAMASCUS - An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ spy chief for Syria and three other Guards members on Jan 20, Iranian media said, in an attack that flattened a multi-storey residential building.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said at least six people were killed in the Israeli strike in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the Syrian capital.

In recent weeks, Israel has been accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon – backers of the Palestinian militant group Hamas – raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand.

“The Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intel chief, his deputy and two other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel,” Iran’s Mehr news agency said, quoting an informed source.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it lost four of its members in the strike that it accused Israel, its regional arch-foe, of carrying out.

The mid-morning strike, which caused a large plume of smoke to billow into the sky, was also reported by Syrian state media.

The official Syrian news agency Sana said a residential building in Damascus’ Mazzeh neighbourhood had been targeted in what it called “an Israeli aggression”.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said the destroyed building was cordoned off with ambulances, firefighters, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent rescue teams all present at the site.

Civil defence were busy searching for survivors under the rubble of the totally collapsed building, he said.

AFP video footage showed damaged cars covered in rubble and with their windows blown out near the site of the strike.

“I heard the explosion clearly in the western Mazzeh area, and I saw a large cloud of smoke,” a resident told AFP, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.

“The sound was similar to a missile explosion, and minutes later, I heard the sound of ambulances,” he added.

Hundreds of Israeli strikes

When asked about the strike, the Israeli army told AFP: “We do not comment on reports from the foreign media”.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch foe Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces as well as Syrian army positions.

But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas, which like Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is an ally of Iran, began on Oct 7.

The observatory said “an Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building, killing six people... and destroying the whole building where Iran-aligned leaders were meeting” in Damascus.

Its director, Rami Abdel Rahman, said one of the victims was a Syrian civilian.

The British-based war monitor with a network of sources inside Syria said the targeted building belonged to the IRGC and that the neighbourhood is known to be a high-security zone home to leaders of the IRGC and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.

The Mazzeh area is also home to the United Nations’ headquarters, embassies, and restaurants.

“They were for sure targeting senior members” of Teheran-backed groups or Iranian forces, Abdel Rahman told AFP.

In December 2023, an Israeli air strike killed a senior Iranian general in Syria, the military force said.

Mr Sayyed Razi Moussavi was the most senior commander of the Guards’ foreign operations arm to be killed outside Iran since a US drone strike in January 2020 killed the arm’s commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Since 2011, Syria has endured a bloody conflict that has claimed over half a million lives and displaced several million people.

The recent Israeli raid comes four days after the Revolutionary Guard said it attacked “an Israeli intelligence headquarters” in Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s northern province of Kurdistan.

Iraqi authorities said the attack killed four civilians and wounded six others.