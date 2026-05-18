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4 dead, 8 hurt as gunman opens fire in southern Turkey: Reports

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ISTANBUL - Four people were killed and another eight wounded when a gunman opened fire in the southern Turkish city of Mersin on May 18, the DHA and IHA news agencies reported.

At least two people were killed when the assailant opened fire inside a restaurant with the two others killed elsewhere and the assailant fleeing in a car, DHA said.

The shooting struck north of Tarsus, about 40km north-east of Mersin, prompting a widespread police manhunt to locate the shooter that also involved helicopters, it said.

DHA said the shooter was a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun.

The violence came a month after two shooting attacks by teenagers rocked Turkey.

In the first incident, 16 people were injured, while the second attack claimed 10 lives, most of them young school children. AFP

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Turkey

Murder/Manslaughter

Shooting - gun crime

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.