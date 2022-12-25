27 injured in Cairo stadium collapse: Health ministry

Updated
27 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

CAIRO - At least 27 people were injured on Saturday when part of a sports stadium south of Cairo collapsed during a basketball match, Egypt’s health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said “27 people were injured, some with fractures and bleeding”, adding that “most were non-life-threatening injuries”.

The Egyptian basketball federation suspended the match between Alexandria’s Al Ittihad and Cairo’s Al Ahly as first responders rushed to the Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall in the October 6 suburb.

More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to take the injured fans to hospital from the sports venue, the ministry added.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of the incident. AFP

More On This Topic
Malaysia landslide: Body of the last missing boy found
Iran police tear-gas protesters after building collapse that killed 29 people

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top