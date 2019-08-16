2 Israelis, Palestinian assailant hurt in West Bank car ramming: Army

ELAZAR (AFP) - Two Israelis were injured Friday (Aug 16) in what the Israeli army called a "terrorist" car-ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Elazar south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

"A terrorist ran over two civilians," an English-language army statement said.

"The civilians were injured and evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. The terrorist was neutralised," it said.

A police statement said an off-duty policeman passing by the scene near Elazar settlement saw the alleged attacker trying to exit his vehicle, and fired at him.

Police video showed the suspect vehicle travelling at speed and veering off the road toward a bus stop.

An army spokeswoman contacted by AFP could not immediately say if the suspect was alive or dead.

Dr. Bala Miklosh, head of the trauma department at Jerusalem's Hadassah hospital, said one of the Israelis was a man aged "about 19" with serious head injuries, correcting earlier reports of his age.

"He is undergoing surgery but is not yet out of danger," he said in a video clip on Whatsapp.

A young woman less seriously injured was taken to the city's Shaare Zedek hospital.

Last week, an off-duty Israeli soldier was stabbed to death in the same area. Two Palestinian suspects were later arrested.