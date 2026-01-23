Straitstimes.com header logo

Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft 365 said that while it had restored the affected infrastructure to a healthy state, further load balancing is required to mitigate impact.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Microsoft’s suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Jan 22, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were nearly 8,200 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365 as of 4.54pm ET (5.54am Singapore time on Jan 23), down from over 15,725 reports earlier, according to Downdetector.

A check on downdetector.sg website shows fewer than 10 reports of this issue as at 6.28am.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The actual number of affected users may differ from what’s shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

“We’re directing traffic to alternate infrastructure to achieve recovery,” it said on its status page on X.

It was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. REUTERS

