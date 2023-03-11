Microplastics on your plate: What is being done to reduce plastic waste?

Forlorn in the grey distance on a cold wet day, a freight train hoots as professors Jesse Meiller and Barbara Balestra wade shin-deep into the slow-moving, shallow brown Anacostia river.

The place is Bladensburg, an urban area in Maryland just west of Washington DC. For the past 2½ years, the two scientists have visited it once every quarter as the season shifts.

In their knee-length rubber boots and wearing elbow-length rubber gloves, hunched under their rain hoodies in the dark shadow of an old iron pedestrian bridge, they take water and sediment samples to check later in their labs for microplastics.

There is no shortage. They find microplastics at almost all their sampling sites in the Anacostia watershed regardless of season and location, says Prof Meiller, a marine ecologist and environmental toxicologist who teaches at Georgetown University.

