Straitstimes.com header logo

Mexico’s Sheinbaum says she had a ‘good conversation’ with Trump on security, drugs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum waves during an event in Zocalo Square to commemorate 7 years since her party, Morena, came to power, in Mexico City, Mexico December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Jan 12 that she had a “good conversation” with US President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

Ms Sheinbaum said on X the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

On Jan 11, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Mr Trump last week in remarks to Fox News said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the US could strike land targets to combat them.

His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy US military force against drug cartels within Mexican territory.

Ms Sheinbaum said in her post on X that “collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results”. REUTERS

More on this topic
Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel says there are no current talks with US government
Mexico's Sheinbaum urges closer US coordination after Trump threatens land attacks on cartels
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.