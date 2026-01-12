Mexico’s Sheinbaum says she had a ‘good conversation’ with Trump on security, drugs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Jan 12 that she had a “good conversation” with US President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

Ms Sheinbaum said on X the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

On Jan 11, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Mr Trump last week in remarks to Fox News said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the US could strike land targets to combat them.

His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy US military force against drug cartels within Mexican territory.

Ms Sheinbaum said in her post on X that “collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results”. REUTERS