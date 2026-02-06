Mexico's Sheinbaum aims to send humanitarian aid to Cuba by Monday

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that her government is aiming to send humanitarian aid, including food and other basic supplies, to Cuba by Monday.

"We are planning to send this aid either this weekend or on Monday at the latest," Sheinbaum said at her morning daily press conference.

Sheinbaum also said that her administration is working "on all diplomatic efforts to be able to resume oil shipments to Cuba," as Mexico halted shipments of crude and refined products to the island in mid-January under pressure from the Trump administration.

Washington subsequently threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the communist-ruled island, saying that Cuba poses an "extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security - a claim Havana denies."Obviously, we do not want sanctions against Mexico, but we are in the process of dialogue and, for now, humanitarian aid will be sent," Sheinbaum said.

Sources told Reuters this week that Mexican officials are seeking ways to send fuel to Cuba to help meet basic needs without the retaliation of tariffs from Washington. It remains uncertain whether Mexico will find a solution. REUTERS