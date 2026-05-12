Mexico's Pemex says fire inside its Oaxaca refinery fully extinguished, six injured

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May 12 - Mexico's state oil company Pemex said late on Monday that a fire in a cooling tower inside its Salina Cruz refinery in Oaxaca had been fully extinguished.

Pemex said the six injured people had been taken to hospital, with no risk to the nearby population.

Three of the injured were Pemex employees while three others worked for an external company.

The fire occurred at the Hidros 2 plant of the Salina Cruz refinery during work to put a cooling tower into operation, the company said.

Pemex did not respond to a request for comment on impact to the refinery's operations outside regular business hours. REUTERS