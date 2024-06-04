Mexico's finance minister agrees to stay in role in new government

MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O accepted President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's invitation to stay on in the role, she said in a video shared on social media on Monday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Monday had said Ramirez would stay in the role for some time to ensure a smooth transition when Sheinbaum takes office in October.

"He is a man with great national and international recognition, honest, knowledgeable, professional," Sheinbaum said in the video. "He is a great public servant who provides certainty of good financial and economic management."

Sheinbaum, who won a landslide victory on Sunday and will be Mexico's first female president, is expected to inherit a complicated fiscal panorama from her predecessor, marked by a growing fiscal deficit and long-standing weaknesses in state-owned oil firm Pemex. REUTERS