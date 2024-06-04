Mexico's finance minister agrees to stay in role in new government

Mexico's Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O speaks at an event marking more than 200 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 07:36 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 07:36 AM

MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O accepted President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's invitation to stay on in the role, she said in a video shared on social media on Monday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Monday had said Ramirez would stay in the role for some time to ensure a smooth transition when Sheinbaum takes office in October.

"He is a man with great national and international recognition, honest, knowledgeable, professional," Sheinbaum said in the video. "He is a great public servant who provides certainty of good financial and economic management."

Sheinbaum, who won a landslide victory on Sunday and will be Mexico's first female president, is expected to inherit a complicated fiscal panorama from her predecessor, marked by a growing fiscal deficit and long-standing weaknesses in state-owned oil firm Pemex. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top