Mexico's congress backs adding foreign interference as grounds to annul elections

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Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum looks on during her daily press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, May 28 - Mexico's congress on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment to include "foreign interference" as a reason to annul elections in the country.

The proposed amendment, which the lower house approved with 307 votes in favor, 128 against, and 1 abstention, will now move to the Senate.

"It is important to safeguard our territory from any interference," Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference following the decision by Congress.

"Yes, there could be a risk of foreign interference in Mexico's elections," she added, but also acknowledged the complexity of the issue and stressed the need for the law to be specific and clear. REUTERS