Mexico won't accept deportations from Texas, calls law 'dehumanizing'

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sharply criticized a Texas law that would empower state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saying Mexico will not accept anyone repatriated by Texas.

"Let me say this once and for all, we will not accept deportations from the Texan government," Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday at his daily news conference.

The law, which was blocked again late on Tuesday by a federal appeals court, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for it to go into effect, is draconian, dehumanizing and unfair, Lopez Obrador said, underscoring it would prompt a diplomatic response from Mexico.

"We oppose this draconian law, it is completely contrary to human rights, completely dehumanizing, anti-Christian, unjust, it violates the norms of human coexistence (and) not only international law, but even violates the Bible," he said. REUTERS

