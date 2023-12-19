Mexico to challenge Texas' new 'inhumane' migration law, president says

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said Mexico was preparing to challenge a new Texas law allowing state law enforcement to arrest suspected migrants, which he called "inhumane."

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the law giving local officers powers long delegated to the U.S. government.

Migrants who enter the United States illegally can already be charged with illegal entry or re-entry under federal laws, but Abbott has criticized what he calls U.S. President Joe Biden's failure to enforce them.

Abbott has launched a crackdown on illegal immigration in recent years under the name Operation Lone Star, rolling out the National Guard and concertina wire along the border and installing a floating barrier in a stretch of the Rio Grande.

Mexico's president, a leftist, often criticizes Republican Abbott as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, in his morning press conferences. He has urged Mexican-Americans to not vote for either. REUTERS