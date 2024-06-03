Sheinbaum on track to be Mexico’s first woman president as ruling party declares her winner

MEXICO CITY – Media outlets and the ruling party declared Ms Claudia Sheinbaum the winner of Mexico’s presidential election after polls closed on June 2, putting her on course to be the country’s first woman president.

Television outlet NMAS and newspaper El Financiero both said their polls showed Ms Sheinbaum winning, though they did not give figures.

The head of the ruling Morena party Mario Delgado told supporters in Mexico City that Ms Sheinbaum had won by a “very large” margin.

Mexico’s largest-ever elections have also been the most violent in modern history, with the killing of 38 candidates. The deadly violence has stoked concerns about the threat of warring drug cartels to democracy. On June 2, two people were killed at polling stations in Puebla state.

Ms Sheinbaum, who has convincingly led in opinion polls over her main competitor Xochitl Galvez, will be tasked with confronting organised crime violence.

More people have been killed during the mandate of outgoing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador than during any other administration in Mexico’s modern history, although the homicide rate has come down over his term.

A victory for Ms Sheinbaum would represent a major step for Mexico, a country known for its macho culture. The winner is set to begin a six-year term on Oct 1. REUTERS