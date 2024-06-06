Mexico’s president seeks agreement for US to send deportees directly to countries of origin

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his country is seeking an agreement for the US to deport asylum-seekers and migrants to their countries of origin instead of Mexico.

The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden unveiled executive action that would bar people who cross the US-Mexico border illegally from requesting asylum, during periods when there is a high volume of illegal crossings. Unless they meet certain exemptions, the asylum-seekers would be turned away to Mexico or returned to their home countries.

The president’s proclamation, announced on June 4, still allows for the normal flow of commerce and legal immigration across the border.

Asked whether Mr Biden’s plan could lead to a potential increase of migrants on the Mexican side of the border, Mexico’s president said, “We are seeking an agreement that if they (the US) make the decision to deport, they do so directly.”

Mr Lopez Obrador added that he is not worried about Mexican border towns being overwhelmed by asylum seekers pushed back by the US.

“They come to Mexico. We have no problem. We treat them all very well (…) but why not a direct agreement?” he said.

Mr Biden and Mr Lopez Obrador also held a phone call on June 4, which the Mexican president described as “respectful” and “very amicable,” saying they spoke about the need to support Latin American nations.