Mexico restricting travellers from Central African countries over Ebola fears

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Mexican airline Aeromexico announced restrictions on flights for passengers arriving from African countries affected by Ebola, effective on May 29.

MEXICO CITY – Three Mexican airlines announced restrictions on May 29 for travellers from Central African countries due to the region’s deadly Ebola outbreak, as Mexico prepares to welcome fans and athletes for the football World Cup in less than two weeks.

“Entry into Mexico by air is restricted for travellers who have stayed in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or South Sudan within the last 21 days,” Aeromexico, the country’s largest airline, said on social media.

Low-cost carriers Viva and Volaris, which operate several international routes, announced similar restrictions, which are in effect for 60 days.

The DRC, currently battling an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, has qualified for the World Cup and is scheduled to play its first-round matches in the United States and Mexico.

Along with Canada, the three North American countries are co-hosting the World Cup, with the June 11 opening match in Mexico City between Mexico and South Africa.

The Congolese team has been training in Belgium and plans to be based in the southern US city of Houston during the tournament.

The World Health Organisation has recorded 17 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DRC since May 15, out of 125 confirmed cases and over 900 suspected cases.

No vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is responsible for the current outbreak. AFP