Mexico reopens famed pyramids under heavy police presence after deadly shooting

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Members of the National Guard stand near the Sun Pyramid.

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TEOTIHUACAN, Mexico – Mexico’s ancient Teotihuacan archaeological site reopened on April 22 under heavy security and with fewer tourists than usual, two days after a gunman killed a Canadian woman and wounded 13 others at the Pyramid of the Moon in a rare attack at a major tourist destination.

The shooting on April 20 has raised scrutiny of security measures at Mexico’s cultural sites just as the country prepares to co-host the World Cup.

The sprawling complex of pyramids and temples at Teotihuacan is one of the country’s most popular tourist draws, bringing in 1.8 million visitors in 2025 .

On April 22 , 40 National Guard members were deployed to reinforce security, joining municipal and Mexico City police. National Guard members in helmets, camouflage clothing and bulletproof vests patrolled the grounds in armed pickup trucks, their faces partially covered.

Basic bag and backpack inspections were implemented at the site’s five entry points.

Members of the National Guard check drivers' documents at a checkpoint outside the Teotihuacan pyramids area. PHOTO: REUTERS

The beefed-up measures slowed down access to the site, which sits about 50km from Mexico City.

Some tourists waited more than 3½ hours in the sun, and were offered free admission as compensation for the delay, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said.

“As instructed by the president, we will also be able to count on metal detectors,” INAH director Omar Vazquez said, adding there would be more police at each entrance.

The shooter, a 27-year-old Mexican man, opened fire from the mezzanine of the Pyramid of the Moon in the morning of April 20 , witnesses said, firing mostly into the air while carrying a digital tablet and shouting, before killing himself.

Access to the pyramid was blocked even as Teotihuacan reopened.

On A pril 2 2, some visitors said they felt reassured by the visible security presence.

“The incident has already happened, and we feel there will be enough security here,” said American tourist Imran Khan.

French visitor Lou Kermarrec said she had not been sure the site would open.

“I’m not feeling insecure because I was pretty sure there would be a lot of police around,” she said. “But I think it’s really terrible what happened because it’s such a popular site.”

Local vendor Silvia Castaneda, surrounded by handicraft souvenirs, cups and caps bearing motifs from the site, welcomed tourists back.

“Teotihuacan awaits them with open arms,” she said. REUTERS