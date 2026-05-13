Mexico rejects CNN report on deadly CIA operations against cartels

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Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said the Mexican government rejects that any such operations by foreign agencies happened in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities and the US Central Intelligence Agency rejected on May 12 a CNN news story reporting that CIA operatives have directly participated in fatal attacks on cartel targets in Mexico over 2025.

The CNN story, published earlier on May 12 and citing anonymous sources, said the CIA has ramped up its covert operations in Mexico through the agency’s elite Ground Branch unit.

This activity includes directly participating in targeted assassinations, CNN reported.

“The Mexican government categorically rejects any versions (of events) that seek to normalise, justify or suggest the existence of lethal, covert or unilateral operations by foreign agencies on Mexican soil,” Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said on X.

The CIA, through a post on X from spokesperson Liz Lyons, said of the CNN story: “This is false and salacious reporting that serves as nothing more than a PR campaign for the cartels and puts American lives at risk.”

The presence of CIA operatives in Mexico has strained the bilateral relationship in recent weeks.

On April 19, two US officials died in a car accident in the northern state of Chihuahua after returning from a Mexican security operation to dismantle a drug lab.

Three sources told Reuters the officials were CIA officers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said the federal government was not aware the US officials had been involved in the operation, and has told the US that unauthorised participation of US officials should not be repeated.

The presence of US personnel in anti-cartel operations is a deeply sensitive matter in Mexico.

Sheinbaum has long maintained that she welcomes intelligence sharing and security cooperation but will not accept US agents or forces participating in operations on Mexican territory.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for greater use of US military force to combat Mexican cartels, and has threatened that the US could go it alone if Washington feels Mexico isn’t doing enough. REUTERS