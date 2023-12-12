Mexico president to push forward anti-vape bill

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to present a law banning e-cigarettes and vapes before he leaves office in 2024, he said on Monday, after the supreme court overruled his previous attempt to outlaw their sale.

"It's proven they're bad for your health," he said at a regular news conference on Monday.

Mexico has one of the world's strictest anti-tobacco laws, after passing a bill for a total ban on smoking in public places - including the street - in January.

Mexico has already banned the import of e-cigarettes.

Global support has increased for a crackdown on vapes as the nicotine-filled devices have become popular with young people. Australia announced an import ban last month. REUTERS

