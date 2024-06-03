Mexico on cusp of electing first woman president

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans were expected to make history on June 2 by electing their first woman president – a milestone in a country plagued by rampant criminal and gender-based violence.

Voters flocked to polling stations across the Latin American nation, despite sporadic violence in areas terrorised by ultra-violent drug cartels.

Thousands of troops were deployed to protect voters, following a particularly bloody electoral process that has seen more than two dozen aspiring local politicians murdered.

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and a scientist by training, had a 17 percentage point lead over her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez in opinion polls ahead of the vote.

“It’s a historic day. I feel very happy,” Ms Sheinbaum, 61, said as she left her home.

After casting her ballot, the presidential front-runner revealed that she had not voted for herself but for a 93-year-old veteran leftist, Ifigenia Martinez, in recognition of her struggle.

“Long live democracy!” Ms Sheinbaum declared.

Ms Galvez, a 61-year-old outspoken senator and businesswoman with Indigenous roots, said after voting that she expected a “huge participation” in the election.

“What I would like most is that no Mexican had to go abroad to look for opportunities,” she added.

The only man running, long-shot centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez, was trailing far behind in polling.

It means that, barring a huge surprise, a woman is almost certain to break the highest political glass ceiling in Mexico, where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.

Transformation

“A female president will be a transformation for this country, and we hope that she does more for women,” said Ms Clemencia Hernandez, a 55-year-old cleaner in Mexico City.

“Many women are subjugated by their partners. They’re not allowed to leave home to work,” she said.

Ms Daniela Perez, 30, said that having a woman president would be “something historic,” even though neither of the two main candidates was “totally feminist” in her view.

“We’ll have to see their positions on improving women’s rights, resolving the issue of femicides – which have gone crazy – supporting women more,” added the logistics company manager.

Nearly 100 million people were registered to vote in the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking country, home to 129 million people.