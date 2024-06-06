Mexico nearing deal with US for direct deportations to home countries

An asylum-seeking migrant from China rests on a rock while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, U.S. June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo
Antonio Lopez, a Venezuelan migrant trying to reach the United States, watches the news on his cell phone while at the border between Mexico and the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a sweeping border security enforcement effort, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/ File Photo
Asylum-seeking migrants from India wait to be transported, at a temporary staging area, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a sweeping border security enforcement effort, in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, U.S. June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 12:47 AM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 12:31 AM

MEXICO CITY - Mexico and the United States are nearing an agreement for non-Mexican migrants to be deported directly to their home countries rather than Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The Mexican leader stressed he is willing to work with U.S. authorities on the policy, following the executive action announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden that seeks to reduce the flow of U.S.-bound migrants ahead of November's election.

"We're reaching an agreement so that if they make the decision to deport, they do so directly," Lopez Obrador said at a regular press conference when asked about Biden's executive order blocking migrants who enter the United States from claiming asylum protections.

The new asylum restrictions, which took effect on Wednesday, allows U.S. authorities to deport or send back to Mexico migrants who cross the border unlawfully without the chance to claim asylum.

Lopez Obrador also suggested he would accept migrants expelled to Mexico despite his preference for direct deportations, saying "we don't have a problem (with that)" in response to a question. REUTERS

