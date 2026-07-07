Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mexico navy says 10 assailants killed after attack on flood-monitoring patrol

MEXICO CITY, July 6 - A security operation in Mexico's Sinaloa state during the weekend left 10 assailants dead and three others arrested after an explosive device attack on naval personnel carrying out flood-monitoring work, Mexico's navy said on Monday.

• The 10 attackers were killed after security forces repelled a second assault in El Rosario municipality, the navy said in a statement.

• Three sailors were wounded in the initial attack; one died and two are out of danger, authorities said.

• Naval personnel were monitoring rivers and dams for sudden rises in water levels to alert communities ahead of the rainy season when they were ambushed.

• The three detained suspects were handed to prosecutors to open a formal investigation, the navy said.

• The operation took place amid a major reinforcement of state security. REUTERS