Straitstimes.com header logo

Mexico navy says 10 assailants killed after attack on flood-monitoring patrol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MEXICO CITY, July 6 - A security operation in Mexico's Sinaloa state during the weekend left 10 assailants dead and three others arrested after an explosive device attack on naval personnel carrying out flood-monitoring work, Mexico's navy said on Monday.

• The 10 attackers were killed after security forces repelled a second assault in El Rosario municipality, the navy said in a statement.

• Three sailors were wounded in the initial attack; one died and two are out of danger, authorities said.

• Naval personnel were monitoring rivers and dams for sudden rises in water levels to alert communities ahead of the rainy season when they were ambushed.

• The three detained suspects were handed to prosecutors to open a formal investigation, the navy said.

• The operation took place amid a major reinforcement of state security. REUTERS

See more on

Mexico

Assault

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.