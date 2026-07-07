Mexico navy says 10 assailants killed after attack on flood-monitoring patrol
MEXICO CITY, July 6 - A security operation in Mexico's Sinaloa state during the weekend left 10 assailants dead and three others arrested after an explosive device attack on naval personnel carrying out flood-monitoring work, Mexico's navy said on Monday.
• The 10 attackers were killed after security forces repelled a second assault in El Rosario municipality, the navy said in a statement.
• Three sailors were wounded in the initial attack; one died and two are out of danger, authorities said.
• Naval personnel were monitoring rivers and dams for sudden rises in water levels to alert communities ahead of the rainy season when they were ambushed.
• The three detained suspects were handed to prosecutors to open a formal investigation, the navy said.
• The operation took place amid a major reinforcement of state security. REUTERS