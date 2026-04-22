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Mexico disappearances climb as attacks on rights defenders persist, Amnesty says

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MEXICO CITY, April 21 - Attacks on human rights defenders, journalists and activists searching for disappeared persons in Mexico continued in 2025 as disappearances climbed to 133,500 cases, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

KEY CONTEXT

• Disappearances rose 10.5% by December, while murders fell 27.4%, Amnesty's annual report said.

• Mexico remains among countries with the highest torture rates, according to the Global Torture Index presented in 2025.

• Threats, attacks and killings of human rights defenders increased alongside reduced government protection mechanisms, the rights group said.

• Migrants crossing Mexico face extortion, kidnapping and difficulties accessing healthcare, education and employment, Amnesty said.

• A UN committee in early April called for the General Assembly to examine forced disappearances in Mexico as crimes against humanity.

• President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected the UN call as politically motivated.

• Edith Olivares, head of Amnesty International in Mexico, told reporters the administration has an "opportunity to change the structures and practices" that allow for systematic rights violations by state agents.

• UN High Commissioner Volker Turk is on a four-day visit to Mexico and is expected to address human rights issues on Wednesday.

• "It is difficult to find the words to describe the exchanges I had today in Mexico with the families of disappeared persons," Turk said on Tuesday. "Their unwavering courage, strength and resilience inspire me deeply; their search for truth and justice must be addressed." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.