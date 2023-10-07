Mexico bus crash kills 18 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants

A tow truck moves a bus, on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Investigators from the Oaxaca Prosecutor&#039;s Office work next to a covered body on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

MEXICO CITY -A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 18 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said.

Among the dead are 13 men, two women and three children, according to the attorney general's office in the state of Oaxaca, where the crash occurred.

It said the 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, but did not specify their nationalities.

Photos from the Oaxaca state civil protection agency show the bus, which was traveling on the highway connecting Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla, tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains. However, the journey is often dangerous. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top