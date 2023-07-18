Mexico arrests two over deadly explosives attack on police

GUADALAJARA - Mexican authorities said Monday they had arrested two people in connection with an explosives attack on a police patrol that killed six people and wounded 15 last week in a region hard hit by drug cartel-related violence.

The prosecutor of Jalisco state, Joaquin Mendez, told journalists the two will be charged with murder, causing injury, and attacks against representatives of authority.

They were arrested in an operation involving municipal authorities and the military.

The attack with seven homemade bombs last Tuesday targeted police and staff from the state prosecutor’s office in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, a suburb of the city of Guadalajara.

Four police members and two civilians were killed and 15 other people injured.

Drug cartels appear to be employing increasingly radical tactics to terrorise security forces, according to experts.

While firearms remain the weapon of choice, a car bomb killed a National Guardsman and wounded others in June in another state hit hard by gang violence. Earlier this month, an explosives-laden drone struck a house in Michoacan, another violence-plagued state, wounding one person.

Mexico has recorded more than 350,000 murders since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006, most attributed to criminal organisations.

Jalisco has the most missing people among the country’s 32 states – about 15,000 since 1962. AFP