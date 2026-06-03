Mexico arrests suspected cartel figure tied to killing of Vizsla Silver workers

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MEXICO CITY, June 2 - Mexican authorities have arrested an alleged cartel figure tied to the killing of workers at Canadian miner Vizsla Silver early this year, officials said on Tuesday, a case that highlighted security risks facing mine workers and foreign mining companies operating in Mexico.

• Mexico's defense ministry said the suspect, identified only as Gabriel "N", also known as "Gabito" or "80," was detained in the western state of Sinaloa during a joint operation involving the army, National Guard and local security forces.

• Authorities said he was a regional operator within a criminal group linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and was involved in the abduction and killing of 10 people connected to a mining operation in January.

• Vancouver-based Vizsla, which is developing a silver project in the region, previously said it was cooperating with Mexican authorities in the investigation.

• The mining company reopened its field activities at the Panuco project in north-western Mexico early May and last week received state-backed financing for the mine.

• The case underscores ongoing security challenges in parts of Mexico's mining belt, a key source of silver and other metals for global markets. REUTERS