Mexico approves bill cutting workweek to 40 hours by 2030

A general view of buildings and houses in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2025. Photograph taken through a glass window of a building. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 - Mexico's Congress approved a bill to gradually reduce the workweek from 48 to 40 hours, despite significant resistance from unions who complained that the reform does not do enough for workers.

The Chamber of Deputies approved late the general outline of the bill late on Tuesday, with the support of 469 lawmakers; none voted against.

The reform won general approval earlier this month in the Senate, where the ruling Morena party holds a strong majority.

Opposition lawmakers had expressed concerns about the bill, but after a session that lasted more than 10 hours, they joined Morena and endorsed the reform to gradually reduce the workweek.

After years of back-and-forth between lawmakers and private businesses, President Claudia Sheinbaum finally introduced the proposal in December; it aims to gradually implement a 40-hour workweek by reducing the workweek by two hours per year until 2030, benefiting some 13.4 million workers. REUTERS