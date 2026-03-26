Mexico announces support for its motor transport industry

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FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait in a queue at the Zaragoza-Ysleta border crossing bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, March 26 - The Mexican government announced measures on Thursday to support the country's motor transport industry, especially manufacturers and owners of heavy vehicles.

The program includes tax incentives for local producers and also seeks to protect and promote Mexico's motor transport industry against imports, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a press conference.

"It has an initial budget of 2 billion pesos ($112.41 million) in tax deductions and 250 million pesos in direct investment," he added.

The program will support Mexico's heavy vehicle sector through incentives to purchase vehicles.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the measures will boost the production of commercial vehicles, while the modernization of heavy-duty vehicles will help reduce pollutants and improve freight transport conditions across the country. REUTERS