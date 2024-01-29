Mexico activists protest return of bullfights to capital

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the return of bullfighting, outside the Plaza de Toros Mexico bullfighting ring, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Protesters lay on the ground stained with fake blood during a protest against the return of bullfighting, outside the Plaza de Toros Mexico bullfighting ring, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Police officers stand guard, as a demonstrator takes part in a protest against the return of bullfighting, outside the Plaza de Toros Mexico bullfighting ring, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 28, 2024. The sign reads \"Their life is also valuable.\" REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the return of bullfighting, outside the Plaza de Toros Mexico bullfighting ring, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Demonstrators try to open a fence, as police officers hold it from the other side, as part of a protest against the return of bullfighting, outside the Plaza de Toros Mexico bullfighting ring, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

MEXICO CITY - Animal rights defenders in Mexico City on Sunday marched to protest the return of the centuries-old spectacle of bullfighting to the capital after almost two years.

"Torture is not art, it is not culture," demonstrators shouted near the Plaza Mexico bullring. "Yes to bulls, no to bullfighting."

Mexico's capital held its first bullfight in almost two years on Sunday, after the Supreme Court paved the way for the spectacle's return in December.

Bullfights have been held in Mexico since the 16th century.

While a ruling suspended bullfighting in 2022 as a precautionary measure amid a longer-running case, the Supreme Court struck that decision down. Activists hope a final resolution will come later this year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top