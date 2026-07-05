Mexicans balance World Cup joy with worries over domestic issues

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MEXICO CITY – Multiple big screens adorn Mexico City’s Paseo de Reforma in preparation for the July 5 World Cup last-16 clash between Mexico and England, but among them are reminders of the pain continuing in the background of the tournament.

In between the screens along the city’s main thoroughfare are posters for Mexico’s more than 135,000 missing people, a figure that has surged since 2006 when then president Felipe Calderon launched a war against the country’s drug cartels.

It has also not been an unusual sight to see Reforma closed in the last few weeks, not just for celebration but for protest, too.

While the World Cup co-hosts celebrate their national team’s unbeaten run, reaching the last 16 without conceding a goal, some Mexicans grapple with the dilemma of revelling in patriotic joy while dealing with economic hardship and civil unrest.

“As long as Mexico wins, we all live with that national dopamine rush that allows us to avoid thinking about uncomfortable things, such as the United States’ accusations of alleged collusion between Morena (ruling party) politicians and drug trafficking,” podcaster and journalist Carlos Mendoza told Reuters.

“But the world doesn’t stop: when the World Cup ends... reality is still there, waiting.”

Despite a slowdown in inflation in early June, the country’s core inflation rate is still above the Bank of Mexico’s permanent target of 3 per cent.

Those struggling with the cost of living were not helped by high ticket prices to attend the finals, also being hosted by the US and Canada, which can run into thousands of dollars.

“One of the biggest offences of this tournament – and not just in Mexico – is that fans can no longer go to the stadium to see their national team. Before, the limitation was getting tickets; now, the limitation is paying for them,” Mendoza added.

The joy of Mexico’s win over Ecuador in the last 32, their first World Cup knockout-stage victory in 40 years, was also tarnished by the death of four people during the celebrations around Reforma.

Multiple protests

Walls across the city and around the Azteca Stadium still bear anti-World Cup graffiti, left over from multiple protests in the early days of the tournament.

A person sprays graffiti during a protest on June 11. PHOTO: REUTERS

Members of teachers’ union group CNTE camped out in city-centre streets, with their tents blocking entire roads.

They are demanding that the government to fulfil a campaign pledge to repeal a 2007 law that overhauled the pension and social security system for public sector workers and want salary increases.

It means an extra effort from fans to separate the badge of the national team from the actions of the country’s leadership.

“You can get excited about 90 minutes of football. You can worry about the country, get angry at FIFA, and detest the politics and organisation of the Mexico City government. Life isn’t black and white,” local politician Rodrigo Cordera said on social media.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s domestic standing remains strong. A poll published by newspaper El Financiero showed her approval rating at 69 per cent, reversing a slight decline that began in March. The government says locating the missing people is a national priority.

For now, whether Mexico’s World Cup dream continues or not, reality is never far from people’s minds.

“The tournament does not clear our troubles but places them in a lower priority among society, and the government leverages the euphoria to delay relevant and urgent decisions,” local resident Alejandra Gonzalez told Reuters.

“I hope (the celebrations inspire a positive national moment), but besides the positive attitude, we also need to think in a critical way to keep pointing out the inequalities and inconsistencies from the government, industries, and ourselves as citizens,” she added. REUTERS