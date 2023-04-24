Mexican President tests positive for Covid-19 for third time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that while he was not seriously ill he would take a few days off. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the third known infection, adding that while he was not seriously ill he would take a few days off.

Mr Lopez Obrador, 69, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, reported mild symptoms from both of his previous bouts of Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s not serious,” he wrote on his official Twitter account. “My heart is at 100%.”

Mr Lopez Obrador said that Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would host his regular morning news conference.

In January 2022, Mr Lopez Obrador underwent cardiac catheterisation and was found to be in good health.

Back then, the government said that the President has regular check-ups that include lab tests, electrocardiograms, stress tests and CT scans. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Mexican President says doing well after 2nd Covid-19 diagnosis
Thousands protest against electoral overhaul in Mexico

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top