Mexican president announces ‘protest actions’ after migrant dies in US custody 

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Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in her daily press conference saying that her government was "going to take greater measures" following the death last week of a Mexican being held at a federal immigrant detention center in the U.S., in Mexico City, Mexico March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha

MEXICO CITY - President Claudia Sheinbaum on March 30 announced “protest actions” after the latest death of a Mexican immigrant in US custody over the weekend.

“We are going to take several protest actions over yet another death of a Mexican, a fellow citizen, in the United States,” she told a news conference.

Fourteen Mexicans have now died in US custody or in immigration raids during President Donald Trump’s second stint in the White House, Mexico’s foreign ministry says.

She said this time the government would go further than it has in previous such incidents, when it sent diplomatic notes of protest to US authorities.

Ms Sheinbaum said the new protest measures will be announced later on March 30 at a press conference in Los Angeles, California, the state where the death occurred.

In this latest case a Mexican citizen was being held in a detention centre in the town of Adelanto and then transferred to a hospital in Victorville where he died, the foreign ministry said in a statement on March 27. AFP