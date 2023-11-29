Mexican government gives military control of four more airports

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, delivers a speech in tribute to the families of the victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, in the Naval Region of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico November 23, 2023, in this photo released and distributed by Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican government said on Tuesday that a company controlled by the defense ministry officially takes over four local airports as part of a strategy that gives the military greater control of infrastructure.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has entrusted the military with several key infrastructure projects, including a passenger train and two airports.

Documents published in the official gazette showed the transport ministry granted Grupogreate Aeropuertario Ferroviario Olmeca-Maya-Mexica rights for administration of airports in Palenque, Puebla, Puerto Escondido and Uruapan.

The company is already in charge of seven other airports across the country. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top