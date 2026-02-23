Mexican drug lord "El Mencho" killed in military operation-government source

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 - Mexican drug lord "El Mencho" has been killed in a military operation, a government source familiar with the operation told Reuters on Sunday.

The news followed a federal security operation in the state of Jalisco's city of Tapalpa, according to a post by governor Pablo Lemus Navarro on X.

After the operation, multiple vehicles were set on fire throughout Jalisco and other states, according to media outlets and officials.

Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, the governor of the state of Michoacan, wrote on X that he had received reports of highways being blocked in Michoacan as a result of the operation in Jalisco. REUTERS