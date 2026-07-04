Mexican authorities identify remains of kidnapped journalist, arrest four police officers

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MEXICO CITY, July 3 - Mexican authorities said on Friday that remains found at a site in the eastern state of Veracruz belonged to journalist Roxana Guzman, whose killing has again shined a harsh light on press freedom in Mexico, one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists.

Guzman, director of crime news outlet Pulso Informativo del Sureste, was abducted from her home on June 2 after armed, masked men broke down the front door, with video of the incident widely shared on social media.

Local media reported that after killing Guzman, the attackers tried to dissolve her body in fuel-filled drums. Authorities later recovered skeletal remains at the property.

"Forensic tests concluded the identification process and scientifically confirmed that the remains recovered during the investigation belonged to the journalist," the Veracruz state prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Authorities said eight people had been arrested over Guzman's kidnapping and killing, including four municipal police officers from Ixhuatlan del Sureste, a small town about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Veracruz city.

Prosecutors said the officers allegedly provided resources, food and logistical support to the criminal group involved.

Two other journalists have been killed this year in connection with their work, according to rights group Article 19. The organization says 10 journalists have been killed since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office in October 2024, underscoring Mexico's reputation as one of the world's most dangerous countries for the press. REUTERS