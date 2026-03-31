Meta unveils two Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription wearers priced from $640

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The glasses are available for pre-order in the US.

Meta Platforms launched two new Ray-Ban prescription smart glasses on March 31, expanding its offerings in an area that has become one of the few breakthrough successes in the race for artificial intelligence-powered gadgets.

The new glasses, which are available for pre-order in the US starting at US$499 (S$640), will broaden options for prescription eyewear users.

Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said in January that “billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction”.

The company said the new products – Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and the Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics – would become available at optical retailers in the US and select international markets on April 14.

Shares of Meta were up nearly 4 per cent in morning trading. They have fallen around 19 per cent so far this year.

The Facebook parent plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in its pursuit of “personal superintelligence”, where advanced gadgets, among other things, would bring the benefits of AI to individual users. Meta develops its AI glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica.

In 2025, Meta launched US$799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the company’s first model with a built-in display, enabling users to read messages, follow navigation directions and interact with AI services without using a phone.

Earlier in 2026, however, Meta delayed its global rollout, citing a supply shortage and strong demand.

The Display smart glasses can also be ordered with prescription lenses for an additional US$200. REUTERS