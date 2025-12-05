Straitstimes.com header logo

Meta strikes multiple AI deals with news publishers

Meta has been scrambling to stay relevant in the AI race after its Llama 4 model met poor reception.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Meta has made AI data deals with news publishers such as CNN and USA Today to provide real-time news via its AI chatbot.
  • This move aims to attract more users to Meta's AI services amidst increasing competition in the AI market.
  • Meta is trying to stay relevant in the AI race after poor reception to its Llama 4 model, while cutting metaverse costs.

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta has struck several commercial AI data agreements with news publishers, including USA Today, People, CNN, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner and Le Monde, the company said on Dec 5.

The tie-ups will allow the Facebook parent to provide “real-time” news and updates through its artificial intelligence chatbot by linking to articles and websites from the publishers.

The move comes as the social media giant looks to attract more users to its AI services amid

increasing competition in the market

, with rivals also investing heavily and signing content licensing agreements to bolster their offerings.

“When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you will now receive information and links that draw from more diverse content sources to help you discover timely and relevant content tailored to your interests,” the company said.

Meta has been scrambling to stay relevant in the AI race after its Llama 4 model met poor reception while committing billions to AI efforts, and is reportedly

looking to make budget cuts in its metaverse initiative

.

The company said it will continue to add new partnerships and explore new features. Terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, People and USA Today said separately on Dec 5. REUTERS

