Meta strikes multiple AI deals with news publishers

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta has struck several commercial AI data agreements with news publishers, including USA Today, People, CNN, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner and Le Monde, the company said on Dec 5 .

The tie-ups will allow the Facebook parent to provide “real-time” news and updates through its artificial intelligence chatbot by linking to articles and websites from the publishers.

The move comes as the social media giant looks to attract more users to its AI services amid increasing competition in the market , with rivals also investing heavily and signing content licensing agreements to bolster their offerings.

“When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you will now receive information and links that draw from more diverse content sources to help you discover timely and relevant content tailored to your interests,” the company said.

Meta has been scrambling to stay relevant in the AI race after its Llama 4 model met poor reception while committing billions to AI efforts, and is reportedly looking to make budget cuts in its metaverse initiative .

The company said it will continue to add new partnerships and explore new features. Terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, People and USA Today said separately on Dec 5 . REUTERS