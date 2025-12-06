Meta delays release of Phoenix mixed-reality glasses to 2027, Business Insider reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Meta is delaying the release of its Phoenix mixed-reality glasses until 2027, aiming to get the details right, Business Insider reported on Dec 5, citing an internal memo.

The delay from an initially planned release in the second half of 2026 is because the company wants a fully polished device, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Meta executives Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns said moving the release date back is “going to give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right,” the report added.

The goggles, previously code-named Puffin, weigh around 100g and have lower-resolution displays and weaker computing performance than high-end headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro, the Information reported in July.

Mixed reality merges augmented and virtual reality and allows real-world and digital objects to interact.

Meta is expected to make budget cuts of up to 30 per cent for its metaverse initiative, Bloomberg News reported on Dec 4.

The metaverse group sits within Reality Labs, which produces the company’s Quest mixed-reality headsets, smart glasses made with EssilorLuxottica’s Ray-Ban and upcoming augmented-reality glasses. REUTERS