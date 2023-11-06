Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery to fix torn ACL

SINGAPORE – Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has had surgery for a knee injury sustained during mixed martial arts training.

The tech billionaire and Facebook founder said in a post on Instagram on Nov 4 that he tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while training for a competitive fight in early 2024.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me.”

The 39-year-old added that the fight will be delayed due to the injury, but he is “still looking forward to doing it” after he recovers.

The accompanying photos show Mr Zuckerberg on a hospital bed, with his left leg bandaged and in a brace