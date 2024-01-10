Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘most delicious’ project gets mixed response

Facebook co-founder and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has revealed he is raising cattle on his Hawaii ranch, which has been a recent subject of curiosity.
He made the announcement in a Facebook and Instagram post on Jan 10.
Describing it as his “most delicious” project, Mr Zuckerberg said his goal is to “create some of the highest quality beef in the world”.
In his Instagram post, he provided details on how his Ko’olau ranch on the island of Kauai would be used to raise cattle.
The cattle are wagyu and angus, he wrote. “They’ll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch.”
“We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated,” he added.
His IG post has scored at least 240,000 likes and generated thousands of comments reflecting mixed reactions.
Some users were supportive, with one saying an accompanying photo of a slab of meat in the Instagram post looked “like an amazing cut”, while another called it “a dream project”.
“I wish my family had a farm, sounds fun. If you grow (your) own food you know it’s safe,” a user commented.
Others had beef with it. One user said it was “an absolutely ridiculous waste of money, land and resources”.
Another said: “Keep destroying the environment. Raising cattle is one of the biggest causes of greenhouse gases. Such a disgusting and entitled thing to be doing.”
Yet others raised questions about why Mr Zuckerberg is building a secret bunker on his sprawling ranch, which is said to have a dozen buildings with at least 30 bedrooms.
The construction of the facility was revealed in December in an investigative article by US tech magazine Wired.
It said he is building an underground shelter464 sq m in size, which is expected to have its own energy and food supplies.
A spokesperson for Mr Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan said the Kauai authorities encourage home owners to build shelters, presumably for protection against hurricanes, according to a report by Time magazine.