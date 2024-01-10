Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘most delicious’ project gets mixed response

Facebook co-founder and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has revealed he is raising cattle on his Hawaii ranch, which has been a recent subject of curiosity.

He made the announcement in a Facebook and Instagram post on Jan 10.

Describing it as his “most delicious” project, Mr Zuckerberg said his goal is to “create some of the highest quality beef in the world”.

In his Instagram post, he provided details on how his Ko’olau ranch on the island of Kauai would be used to raise cattle.

The cattle are wagyu and angus, he wrote. “They’ll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch.”

“We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated,” he added.

His IG post has scored at least 240,000 likes and generated thousands of comments reflecting mixed reactions.