Men getting twice as much plastic surgery, new data shows

PARIS - The amount of plastic surgery performed on men has nearly doubled in less than a decade, new data showed on Jan 29 .

Younger men and those in the Middle East and Latin America have been particularly keen to get these procedures, according to data released at the cosmetic medicine industry’s annual meeting in Paris.

The number of surgical procedures performed on men worldwide increased by 95 per cent between 2018 and 2024, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery said.

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as injections, laser therapy and peels, meanwhile, rose an even higher 116 per cent.

For women, cosmetic surgeries increased by 59 per cent while treatments rose 55 per cent during this period.

“This trend, which is particularly pronounced in the Middle East and Latin America, reflects a profound transformation of social norms and growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures by men,” market analysis presented at the IMCAS conference said.

“Generation Z and Millennials are accessing cosmetic medicine much earlier than previous generations,” it said.

However, men still only represent 16 per cent of all cosmetic procedures, according to the analysis.

“We have truly entered a consumer-driven approach to aesthetics, whereas 10 or 15 years ago it was still considered very elitist,” Mr Laurent Brones, an IMCAS economic expert, told AFP.

The United States has the most demand for plastic surgery, with around 45 per cent of the global market in 2025.

It also had the most non-surgical procedures, representing 56 per cent of global demand for botox, which temporarily smoothes wrinkles.

Growth in the US is expected to gradually slow to around five per cent a year by 2030.

However, cosmetic procedures in the Asia-Pacific region was projected to grow around seven per cent during this period. AFP