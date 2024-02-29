Meet the influencer giving young Mexicans their election news

MEXICO CITY – Smartphone in hand, Mexican law student Gerardo Vera records a short political news video for TikTok aimed at younger voters who will be a major force in the 2024 presidential election.

While politicians are increasingly using social media to reach young voters, Mexicans preparing to vote for the first time are themselves turning to such platforms to understand politics.

“Let’s talk about President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador’s mega-package of reforms,” said Mr Vera, 19, addressing his two million followers on TikTok, the popular app owned by Chinese technology firm ByteDance.

His daily videos reach a crucial audience ahead of the June 2 election, which is expected to produce Mexico’s first woman president.

According to the national statistics agency INEGI, more than a quarter of the almost 99 million Mexicans eligible to vote are aged 18 to 29.

And 4.1 million of them – including Mr Vera – will cast their ballots for the first time in the election, campaigning for which officially starts on March 1.

Younger Mexicans “will define the vote,” Mr Vera said.

“But I think it goes beyond that. We’re the ones who will pay the price” for the election result, he added.

The influencer describes his work as “an attempt to bring politics to the people, to democratise public knowledge” and to help everyone to form their own opinion based on facts.

Each shot in Mr Vera’s videos lasts no more than a few seconds, and behind him colourful images or graphics illustrate his point.

He records one sentence at a time, choosing words that are as neutral as possible.

“No, it’s going to sound like I admire the president,” he muttered at one point, erasing a shot about increases in the minimum wage.

To try to remain unbiased, he sometimes imagines what his right-leaning aunt or more leftist uncle would think.