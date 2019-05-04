May the Fourth be with you: 10 social media posts to make your Star Wars Day

SINGAPORE - In celebration of Star Wars Day on Saturday (May 4), fans all over the world are uploading pictures and videos on social media with nods to the space-opera franchise that has become a global pop-culture phenomenon over the decades.

The date was supposedly chosen for the pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you".

The franchise began in 1977 with the first film titled Star Wars that was later subtitled as Episode IV - A New Hope.

Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is expected to be released at the end of this year.

Here are some trending posts on social media marking this special day.

1. Reduce, reuse and recycle, we must, says NEA

Kicking off this list is a post by the National Environment Agency (NEA) reminding the public to reduce wastage.

Using jedi master Yoda's unique style of talking, NEA said in its post: "Reduce, reuse and recycle, we must."

In reference to the reality of climate change, NEA said: "Worried you are? Because worried you should be."

2. A plant named after Darth Vader at Gardens by the Bay

At Floral Fantasy, the latest thematic attraction at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Plaza, the rare Darth Vader begonia is currently on display among other begonias.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Gardens by the Bay said: "With jetblack leaves and lime green edges, it is no wonder this begonia was named after the iconic villain of Star Wars."

Fun fact: The scientific name for the plant is begonia darthvaderiana.

3. Darth Vader takes public transport in the US

The Department of Transportation and Public Works for the Miami-Dade county in the United States posted a video of what appears to be a man wearing a Darth Vader helmet and black clothes.

In the video, Darth Vader is seen waiting for the train, as well as using the Force to open the train doors before disembarking.

4. A career change for Darth Vader in Australia

It seems that after years of being a Sith Lord, Darth Vader decided to join the police, according to a hilarious video tweeted by South Australia Police.

Beginning with the iconic opening crawl used in the Star Wars franchise, the text says that Darth Vader has fled the Galactic Empire and settled in a beachside bungalow in Adelaide.

During his stint with the police, he uses the Force to address the problem of a fellow colleague with the annoying habit of repeatedly clicking her pen, and appears to still have a bad streak in him as he discreetly steals some milk from the office refrigerator for his tea, ignoring the clearly pasted sign advising against it.

5. BB8 to the rescue in Michigan

We have an extra helper in the PD garage ... must be #StarWarsDay tomorrow. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/BtRY1SrXFv — Novi Police Department (@novipolice) May 3, 2019

A skittish but loyal droid that first appeared in 2015's The Force Awakens, BB8 is loved by many Star Wars fans.

The Novi Police Department in Michigan had an extra helper in its garage when BB8 rolled in to answer a call for help.

Twitter user Jordan Gray praised the video, tweeting: "That was actually pretty sweet editing."

6. May the Air Force be with you, says Royal Australian Air Force

No 2 Operational Conversion Unit pilots plan their attack on the Death Star for their upcoming mission on May the Fourth.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou #AusAirForce pic.twitter.com/EE9CbrrslW — Royal Australian Air Force (@AusAirForce) May 3, 2019

In a series of five tweets, the Royal Australian Air Force managed to reference many well-known aspects of the franchise, including lightsabres, a blockade runner, the attack on the Death Star, as well as stormtroopers.

In one of the tweets, the air force reminds the public: "Safety first, always."

The accompanying photo shows an aircraftwoman handing safety vests to Imperial Stormtroopers.

7. The Tatooine desert, or a washboard?

Japanese artist Tatsuya Tanaka has amassed many fans for his creative and playful miniature dioramas using everyday household objects, with almost two million followers on Instagram.

For his tribute on May 4, he posted a picture of Luke Skywalker in his landspeeder on Tatooine, known to be a desert planet, and another picture of Rey in the Jakku desert.

Using what appears to be a wooden washboard and some cloth, he created a piece that has since collected more than 50,000 likes on Instagram.

8. A Stormtrooper and Darth Vader walk into a library in Dublin

The Book of Kells contains the four Gospels of the New Testament in Latin and is famous for its lavish decoration, and is on permanent display at Trinity College Library in Dublin, Ireland.

In two separate tweets, the account suggests that a Stormtrooper and Darth Vader had infiltrated the library.

One of the tweets said: "We have an interesting visitor in the #LongRoom this morning!"

9. A piece of pottery, or one of the most powerful gangsters in the galaxy in disguise?

The Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology in Oxford wished its followers a happy Star Wars Day, and uploaded a picture of a fourth-century Chinese greenware pot.

In its tweet it said: "This 4th-century Chinese greenware pot always reminds us of Tatooine-based crime lord #JabbaTheHutt #MayThe4thBeWithYou."

Jabba the Hutt first appeared in 1983's Return of the Jedi, and was introduced as a powerful crime boss on Tatooine who had placed a bounty on the head of Han Solo.

10. Stormtroopers do laundry too

Laundryheap, a London-headquartered laundry on demand start-up, tweeted a funny comic featuring a pair of Stormtroopers.

Basing the joke on the common problem of forgetting to separate a piece of coloured clothing from white clothes when doing laundry, the comic shows one of the Stormtroopers coloured pink, a sharp contrast from the white suits that they are known for.